Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Insider Daniel E. Horn Sells 7,220 Shares

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $1,213,321.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance
AMR stock opened at $176.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.77. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.86 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.12 and its 200 day moving average is $155.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.25%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR)
