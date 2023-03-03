Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Insider Daniel E. Horn Sells 7,220 Shares

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $1,213,321.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

AMR stock opened at $176.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.77. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.86 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.12 and its 200 day moving average is $155.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

