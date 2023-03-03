Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3,721.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,814.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,166,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,237,000 after buying an additional 33,329,215 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,521,000 after buying an additional 27,045,038 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,736.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,795,000 after buying an additional 21,986,989 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after buying an additional 17,365,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,863.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,524,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,863,000 after buying an additional 15,682,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.0 %

GOOG stock opened at $92.31 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.