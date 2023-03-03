Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 809,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.5% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $91,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,090,213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $462,193,000 after acquiring an additional 119,572 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 140,776 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 12,693 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,394 shares of company stock worth $6,619,426 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Shares of AMZN opened at $92.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.73 and its 200-day moving average is $104.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

