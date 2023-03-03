Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMBA. Susquehanna upped their target price on Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Imperial Capital lowered Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.78.

Ambarella stock opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 1.53. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.78.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 19.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $105,717.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,106,067.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $105,717.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,106,067.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $310,200.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,222 shares in the company, valued at $58,406,286.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,806 shares of company stock worth $1,248,448 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

