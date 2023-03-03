Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMTB. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,624,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 178,928 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,271,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,549,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 84,101 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.73. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

About Amerant Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.