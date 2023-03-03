American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,047 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1,612.00 and a beta of 1.55. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

