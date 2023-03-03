Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) by 186.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMLX opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.56. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $41.93.

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $1,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,530,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,537,668.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,586 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $123,681.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,408.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $1,736,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,530,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,537,668.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

