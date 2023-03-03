Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANIK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,385,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,900,000 after buying an additional 26,928 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,492,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,512,000 after purchasing an additional 337,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 985,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 939,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,367,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,340,000 after purchasing an additional 130,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $459.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 0.86. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $33.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.88.

Separately, Barrington Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

