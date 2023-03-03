ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Sells $295,505.04 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of ANSS stock opened at $307.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $328.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.24.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.25.
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.
