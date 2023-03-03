ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Sells $295,505.04 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $307.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $328.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 927.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in ANSYS by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.25.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

