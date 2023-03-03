Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Appian were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Appian by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Appian during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Appian by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APPN opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.63. Appian Co. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $66.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.10.

APPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.89.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 175,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.98 per share, with a total value of $5,596,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,992,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,580,725.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.98 per share, for a total transaction of $5,596,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,992,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,580,725.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $4,521,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,115,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,322,207.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 735,916 shares of company stock valued at $28,256,946. Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

