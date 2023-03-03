Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $141.95 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $149.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

See Also

