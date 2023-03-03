AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,820 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 499.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,627,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,435 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,645,000. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,980,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 16.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,938,000 after acquiring an additional 791,261 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APP opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.84. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $58.82.

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $3,945,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $3,945,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 961,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,199,612.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,519,668 shares of company stock valued at $17,165,581. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APP. BTIG Research lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.12.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

