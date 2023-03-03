Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $0.50 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 166.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, SVB Securities lowered shares of Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.58.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx Stock Performance

APTX opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.39. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 27.45 and a quick ratio of 27.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptinyx

About Aptinyx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,333,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 129,635 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 77,200 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 213.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the third quarter worth $720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.