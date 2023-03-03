Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $0.50 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 166.10% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, SVB Securities lowered shares of Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.58.
APTX opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.39. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 27.45 and a quick ratio of 27.45.
Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aptinyx (APTX)
