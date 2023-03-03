Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $23,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 163.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 200.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $218.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.16. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.48 and a 52 week high of $263.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

