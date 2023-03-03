Axa S.A. Buys New Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Axa S.A. bought a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NGG. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 51.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 67.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NGG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.60) to GBX 1,100 ($13.27) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.31) to GBX 1,070 ($12.91) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,106.67.

NYSE:NGG opened at $61.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.46. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

