Axa S.A. Buys New Shares in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Axa S.A. bought a new stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Titan International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Titan International by 65.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Titan International during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Titan International during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International Trading Up 2.2 %

Titan International stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. Titan International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Titan International Profile

In related news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 40,000 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 113,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,153.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 113,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,153.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $3,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 592,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,155,425.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,000 shares of company stock worth $5,219,000. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.