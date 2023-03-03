Axa S.A. Invests $216,000 in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Axa S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 1,112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $70.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on The Hackett Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th.

The Hackett Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.