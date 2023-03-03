Axa S.A. Invests $237,000 in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Axa S.A. bought a new position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tennant by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Tennant by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tennant by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tennant by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Tennant by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TNC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Tennant in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Tennant Stock Performance

Tennant stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tennant has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $85.33. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.50.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Tennant had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Tennant Profile

(Get Rating)

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.