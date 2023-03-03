Axa S.A. Makes New Investment in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Axa S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $224,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $532,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $2,130,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $1,126,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

BFH stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $65.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.80.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.67) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.83%.

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bread Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

