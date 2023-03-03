Axa S.A. Makes New Investment in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Axa S.A. purchased a new stake in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZIMV stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ZimVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on ZimVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

