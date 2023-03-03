Axa S.A. Takes Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Axa S.A. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 41.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 66.9% during the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth $258,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,092,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,170,000 after purchasing an additional 165,369 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.7% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 193,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAXR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Maxar Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, CFO Biggs C. Porter sold 96,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $4,946,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,396,717.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 17,837 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $917,713.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter sold 96,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $4,946,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,396,717.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,537 shares of company stock worth $6,363,465. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

