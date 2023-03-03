Axa S.A. Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Axa S.A. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,241 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

