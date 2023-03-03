Axa S.A. Takes Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Axa S.A. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,237,000 after purchasing an additional 383,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,993,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Webster Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.