Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,025 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 22.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,536,000 after acquiring an additional 386,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,856,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 125.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 243,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after buying an additional 135,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 586.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after buying an additional 126,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXON. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $177.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $218.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.55. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.02 and a beta of 0.92. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $221.31.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 4,523 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total value of $843,087.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 276,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,563,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Luke Larson sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total value of $843,087.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 276,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,563,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total value of $371,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 245,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,074,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,473 shares of company stock valued at $65,870,969 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

