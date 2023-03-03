Beam Therapeutics Inc. to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($5.53) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.53) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.49) per share.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.00% and a negative net margin of 474.54%. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BEAM. BMO Capital Markets raised Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

Shares of BEAM opened at $38.81 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $75.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,427.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,427.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 47,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $2,130,382.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,843.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,122 shares of company stock worth $5,025,087. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,153,000 after buying an additional 927,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,365,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,633,000 after buying an additional 210,215 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,994,000 after buying an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,149,000 after buying an additional 1,354,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,091,000 after buying an additional 48,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.