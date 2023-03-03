Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Block were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SQN Investors LP grew its position in Block by 40.2% during the third quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 368,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,248,000 after acquiring an additional 105,625 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Block during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in Block by 1.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Block by 11.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 416,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after acquiring an additional 43,828 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter worth about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Block stock opened at $78.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.15, a PEG ratio of 75.98 and a beta of 2.35. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $149.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Block to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,247,367.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,579,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,823 shares of company stock valued at $17,532,598 in the last three months. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

