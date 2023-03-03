Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,038 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $24,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

BIPC stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.93.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.