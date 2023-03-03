Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 359,400.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,055,000 after acquiring an additional 909,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,900,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $86.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.56. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $87.25.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 59.80%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.23.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

