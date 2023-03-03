Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.64% from the company’s current price.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.23.

BLDR opened at $86.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.56. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 59.80%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $27,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

