Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $92.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLDR. Stephens cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.23.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 1.1 %

BLDR opened at $86.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average of $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,288,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4,346.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,116,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,716 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 100.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.4% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,055,000 after purchasing an additional 909,392 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

