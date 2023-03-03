Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,375 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Camping World by 11.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Camping World in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Camping World by 1,558.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 649,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 610,718 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Camping World in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Camping World by 281.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $22.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.61. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

CWH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

