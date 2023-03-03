Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 2,410 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,972,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,817,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,510,000 after purchasing an additional 23,091 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,726,000 after purchasing an additional 55,725 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 345,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIGI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Colliers International Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $112.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 109.26 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.21. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.16 and a 52-week high of $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.13%.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.