Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 5,000 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 50,000.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in ODP were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ODP in the third quarter worth about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ODP by 9.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ODP by 15.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ODP in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.83. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $53.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.43.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the Business Solutions Division and Retail Division segments. The Business Solutions Division segment offers nationally branded and the company’s private branded office supply and adjacency products and services.

