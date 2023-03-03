Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 7,400 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 321.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Chemours were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Chemours during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chemours by 19.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Chemours during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $36.12 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $31.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

