Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 48,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.81.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $101.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.