Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 13,790 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 137,900.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXC. TheStreet upgraded DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

