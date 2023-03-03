Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 59,790 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 597,900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,790 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Altice USA by 69.5% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 150.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Altice USA by 798.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Altice USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Altice USA from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.96.

Altice USA Price Performance

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Altice USA

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.