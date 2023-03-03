Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys New Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 387,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 146,430 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 51,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 529,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 18,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

NYSE:LNC opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $69.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

