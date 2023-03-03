Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 28,316 ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZIMV. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZimVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,860,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ZimVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ZimVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ZimVie alerts:

ZimVie Trading Down 44.6 %

ZimVie stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ZimVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZimVie Profile

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

(Get Rating)

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.