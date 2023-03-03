Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Service Co. International by 1,685.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1,076.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,282,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Service Co. International news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,606 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $66.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

