Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 859,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KOS. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,845,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,272,000 after buying an additional 128,887 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 31.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KOS opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.77. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 68.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $563.72 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Kosmos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.57) to GBX 735 ($8.87) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.97.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

