Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $118,000 Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rocket Companies by 10.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies Price Performance

In other news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 23,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $199,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,795,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,969,499.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders bought 64,900 shares of company stock worth $528,922. 94.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 2.05.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.