Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $129,000 Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in FMC were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 7.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in FMC by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 1.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 1.0% during the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 3.4% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC Price Performance

FMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $128.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

