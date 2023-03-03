Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $137,000 Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 544,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,356,000 after acquiring an additional 18,007 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,180,000 after acquiring an additional 89,166 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 249,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,638 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,996,000 after acquiring an additional 179,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $179.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.22. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $194.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLAB shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.78.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

