Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $176,000 Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 131,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,624 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 116,658 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,403,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

