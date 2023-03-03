Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $262,000 Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in UiPath were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in UiPath by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UiPath by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,786,000 after acquiring an additional 99,242 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in UiPath during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UiPath by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,800,243 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $535,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,428 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $30,345.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,452 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,573,837.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $30,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,100 shares of company stock worth $829,745 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 0.60.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative net margin of 34.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $262.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.97.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

