Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $310,000 Stock Position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,483 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth $64,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 69.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth $25,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 85,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $859,530.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,859,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,180,879.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

