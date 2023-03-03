Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKI. TheStreet raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

PerkinElmer Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $128.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $184.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.44 and its 200-day moving average is $134.80.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

