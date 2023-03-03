Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 16.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,458,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,649,000 after purchasing an additional 200,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,761,000 after purchasing an additional 105,555 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

CINF opened at $119.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of -39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.58.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.00%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

