Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $152,000 in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMBA. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ambarella by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 682,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,362,000 after buying an additional 164,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ambarella by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,869,000 after buying an additional 32,045 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its position in Ambarella by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 39,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.78.

Ambarella Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $82.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.78. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $109.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 19.37%. On average, analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $61,471.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 155,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,736.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $211,883.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,906.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $61,471.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,526,736.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,448. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Articles

